Dhunseri Group set to invest about Rs 1,000 cr in Bengal; to establish two state-of-the-art polyester film units

Kolkata: In a fresh boost to Bengal’s manufacturing sector, Dhunseri Poly Films, a subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures, is set to invest around Rs 1,000 crore to establish two state-of-the-art polyester film units at the Panagarh Industrial Park, further strengthening the state’s industrial growth. Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday, in a post on social media stated that Dhunseri Group ignites Bengal’s growth as Rs 1,000 crore will be invested for Poly Film expansion.

Taking to X, the ruling party in Bengal stated: “Dhunseri Poly Films, a subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures, is set to invest ₹1000 crore in two cutting-edge polyester film units at Panagarh Industrial Park. One will produce BoPET, a high-demand material used globally, and the other BOPP, a packaging industry essential.” It will further contribute to the expansion of the state’s manufacturing industry, an initiative that the Mamata Banerjee government has taken. “This is a vote of confidence in Bengal’s infrastructure, stability, and pro-industry governance,” Trinamool Congress stated further on X. The Mamata Banerjee government last month had approved the allocation of 10 industrial plots, spanning approximately 2,515 acres, for the establishment of steel and other industries.



The initiative, cleared during a Cabinet meeting in May this year is expected to draw investments worth Rs 25,000 crore and generate around 70,000 jobs as well. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that 10 industrial plots will be handed over to companies, creating job opportunities for approximately 70,000 people. State government has already set up many industrial parks including Raghunathpur in Purulia, Durgapur and Panagarh in West Burdwan. After the Mamata Banerjee government came to power the state has seen significant growth in the MSME sector as well. According to Chief Minister Banerjee, Bengal is number 1 in MSME and there are 90 lakh units. Around 1.40 crore people work in this sector and more employment opportunities will be created in the districts.