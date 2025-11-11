Dharmendra under observation at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently under observation at a Mumbai hospital, where he is being “continuously monitored”, wife and actor Hema Malini said on Monday. She thanked well-wishers for their concern and urged them to pray for his recovery.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” Malini wrote on X.

The 89-year-old actor has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai for several days. According to an industry insider, Dharmendra remains serious but stable. “Dharamji’s health is not in a great state,” the source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Refuting reports that the “Sholay” star was on ventilator support, a representative for his son Sunny Deol said, “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and daughter Esha Deol have been visiting the hospital regularly, while actor Salman Khan also met the family during his visit.