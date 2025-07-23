Dhankhar's successor: EC begins preparations to hold vice presidential poll

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election, two days after Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation from the post. The poll authority said it has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. Both elected and nominated members are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

It is also finalising the returning officer and assistant returning officers. "On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice President of India will follow as soon as possible," the EC said.

From the day the notification is issued, "calling the electoral college to vote", and till the day of the poll, a period of 30 days is stipulated. A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.