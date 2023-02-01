Dhanbad: 14 charred to death, several injured in major fire

DHANBAD: At least 14 people were charred to death and several others injured in a major fire at a multi-storeyed building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Tuesday evening.

“Fourteen people, including 10 women and three children, were killed in the massive fire. Rescue operation is still under way at the site,” news agency ANI quoted Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner as saying.

“14 people died and 12 others were injured in the fire. Several people were in the apartment to attend a marriage function. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. We are focusing on rescue. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital,” Dhanbad SSP Sanjiv Kumar said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the fire.

“The loss of lives in the Ashirwad Tower Apartment fire in Dhanbad is deeply saddening. The administration is responding promptly and giving medical aid to the injured. I am closely monitoring the situation,” the CM tweeted.

Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh confirmed that 14 lives have been lost in the tragedy.

The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad’s Joraphatak area, around 160 km from Ranchi.