Dhaka suspends visa service in India, seeks US visa bond exemption

Dhaka/ New Delhi: Bangladesh’s interim government said on Thursday it had directed several of its diplomatic missions in India to temporarily suspend visa services, citing security concerns, while also seeking relief from a newly introduced US visa bond requirement.

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain told a media briefing in Dhaka that instructions had been issued to Bangladesh’s missions in New Delhi, Kolkata and Agartala to close their visa sections for the time being. “What I have done is that I have asked our three missions in India to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It’s a security issue,” he said.

The remarks followed an overnight move by Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata to restrict visa services, mirroring earlier actions taken in New Delhi and Agartala. Business and work visas were excluded from the restrictions. Visa operations at Bangladesh’s missions in Mumbai and Chennai continue as usual. India had imposed limits on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, also citing security considerations. Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have remained tense since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League government following violent student-led protests in July and August last year.

Hossain also said Bangladesh would pursue diplomatic channels to seek exemption from the United States visa bond requirement, describing the measure as “certainly unfortunate and painful for us,” while noting it applied to multiple countries.

Asked about possible talks to acquire JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan, Hossain said discussions were underway and details would be known once finalised.