DGCI intensifies crackdown on unauthorised sale of weight-loss drug GLP-1

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India has stepped up enforcement across the pharmaceutical supply chain to curb the unauthorised sale and promotion of GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs amid rising concerns over their misuse following the entry of multiple generic variants in the domestic market. Officials said the wider availability of these medications through retail outlets, online platforms, wholesalers and wellness clinics has heightened the risk of unsupervised consumption and off-label use.



In coordination with state drug regulators, the central authority has launched targeted inspections and audits covering online pharmacy warehouses, drug distributors, retailers and slimming centres. Over recent weeks, 49 establishments across the country were inspected to identify violations such as sale without valid prescriptions, improper dispensing practices and misleading promotional activities. Notices have been issued to entities found in breach of regulatory norms, with further action under consideration.

Authorities said the surge in access to GLP-1 drugs has prompted concern among health experts, who warn that using such medication without proper clinical evaluation may lead to serious adverse effects. “Patient safety remains paramount. The misuse of weight-loss drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications,” the health ministry said in a statement, advising citizens to use these medicines only under qualified medical supervision. Earlier, on March 10, the regulator issued a detailed advisory to manufacturers banning surrogate advertising and indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage inappropriate usage. Officials reiterated that these drugs are approved in India under strict conditions and must be prescribed only by specialists such as endocrinologists and internal medicine physicians, and in certain cases cardiologists.

Regulators indicated that surveillance will continue in the coming weeks, with possible penalties including licence cancellations, fines and prosecution for violations.