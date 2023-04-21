DGCA probes incident in Air India's Dubai-Delhi flight; airline says requisite action will be taken

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, and the airline is also investigating after taking serious note of the matter, according to officials.

An Air India spokesperson on Friday said the airline has zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of passengers and will take requisite action about the incident.

The incident is said to have happened on February 27 and a complaint was filed by a cabin member of that Dubai-Delhi flight to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A DGCA official on Friday said the regulator is conducting an investigation into the matter.

The investigation team will examine the relevant facts from the technical and safety standpoint, the official added.

The pilot of the flight had allowed a female friend into the cockpit.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

"We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.