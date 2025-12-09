DGCA directs IndiGo to cut winter schedule by 5% after high cancellations; revised schedule to be submitted by Dec 10

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday directed IndiGo to reduce its flight operations by 5% across sectors, citing the airline's failure to operate its winter schedule efficiently and a backlog of cancellations. The airline has been asked to submit a revised schedule by 5 PM on December 10, 2025. In an official notice issued to IndiGo, the DGCA said that the airline had been approved 15,014 departures per week, amounting to 64,346 flights for November 2025 under the Winter Schedule. However, operational data shows that IndiGo managed to operate only 59,438 flights, with 951 cancellations recorded during the month. According to the notice, IndiGo was allowed a 6% enhancement in its Winter Schedule compared to the Summer Schedule 2025, with approval to operate using 403 aircraft. "However, it has been observed that the airline could operate only 339 aircraft in October 2025 and 344 aircraft in November 2025," a notice further read. The DGCA said the airline had increased its departures by 9.66% compared to Winter 2024 and by 6.05% over the Summer 2025 schedule, but had "not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedule efficiently". "Therefore, it is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors, especially on high-demand, high-frequency flights, and to avoid single-flight operations on a sector by Indigo," the DGCA order read. "Furthermore, you are required to submit a revised schedule by 5 PM on 10th December 2025," the order further read.

The notice was issued with the approval of the Competent Authority. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will address the Lok Sabha at 12 pm today on the ongoing IndiGo crisis, a day after he spoke on the same issue in the Rajya Sabha. The discussion comes amid continued delays and cancellations across IndiGo's network, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide.