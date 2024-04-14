Development economist Dreze highlights 'democracy concerns' ahead of LS Polls

Development economist Jean Dreze highlighted concerns about the state of Indian democracy, citing challenges beyond just the recent rise in authoritarianism and the suppression of opposition by the ruling BJP.

In an interview with PTI, Dreze expressed skepticism about the fairness of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, comparing them to a race between a high-powered car, fueled by corporate interests according to recent Supreme Court revelations, and several bicycles representing key opposition parties like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Congress.

He pointed out the targeting of opposition leaders by central agencies, with figures like former Jharkhand chief minister Soren, Lalu Prasad, and Rahul Gandhi facing legal challenges. Dreze believes these actions make the elections appear biased in favor of the BJP.

Regarding the potential election outcome in Jharkhand, Dreze noted dissatisfaction with the BJP among many residents. He predicted that while the BJP might win most seats, they might not replicate their 2019 success of 11 out of 14 seats.

Discussing Jharkhand's mineral wealth and persistent poverty, Dreze criticized the contractor-driven system that exploits public funds, exacerbating poverty and undermining democracy. He emphasized that the electoral process often overlooks the needs of the poor.

On Jharkhand's educational challenges, Dreze highlighted the shortage of teachers in government primary schools, calling for urgent reforms to address this crisis. He also advocated for revitalizing the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) to leverage the state's rural workforce for local development.

Dreze pointed out the need for political leadership to harness Jharkhand's potential for sustainable development. He emphasized that the current political landscape lacks the necessary vision.

Reflecting on the broader issues facing Indian democracy, Dreze suggested that while recent restrictions on democratic rights can be reversed, there's a deeper systemic failure rooted in economic inequality. He echoed Dr. Ambedkar's warning about the incompatibility of democracy with pervasive economic disparities and advocated for radical economic changes to make democracy more inclusive and effective.