Destination moon: Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth’s orbit

Bengaluru: The ISRO on Tuesday said Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the earth and is now heading towards the Moon.

“A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network). ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit,” it said.

The key manoeuvre was carried out early on Tuesday to slingshot the spacecraft towards the moon.

“Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the moon,” the national space agency said, adding, “Next stop: the moon.” “As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion is planned for August 5, 2023,” ISRO said.