Despite taking all affronts and insult, one must not deviate from path of service: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday described himself as a "sufferer" and asserted that despite taking all affronts and insult, one must never deviate from the path of service.



He also said that one must give space to the points of view of others but people must show their "spinal strength" when views are presented with a design to derail others from their path.

Addressing a group of Indian Statistical Service probationers here, Dhankhar said though he is the vice president and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, "people don't spare me".

"Should I change my mindset? No. Should that result in deviation of path? No," he told the gathering.

His remarks come against the backdrop of disruptions in Parliament and large-scale suspension of opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha during the just-concluded Winter session of Parliament.

While the opposition had alleged that the voice of dissent was being suppressed, Dhankhar has maintained that it was the last step after all attempts to have a dialogue to resolve impasse in the House failed.

He also said as young officers, they should never get deterred by those who have a poor digestive system towards the country's growth.

"I am a sufferer. A sufferer knows how to withstand from inside. Take all affronts, all insults with one direction -- we are in the service of Bharat Mata. You will have to show integrity and high standards," he said.

While describing himself as a sufferer, he was apparently referring to an incident where he was mimicked by an opposition Lok Sabha MP on the stairs of the new Parliament building.

The vice president told the probationers that the women's reservation bill was passed by Parliament with near unanimity after being pending for three decades.

"Which means we have a culture of dialogue...(do) not indulge in confrontation, do collaboration. The country belongs to all. The development of all will take place together -- that is the new norm," he said.