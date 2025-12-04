'Deploy additional staff': SC issues directions to address concerns of BLOs engaged in SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday laid down a set of directions aimed at easing the workload and difficulties faced by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several States. A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi instructed State governments to deploy additional personnel for SIR duties so that those already engaged in the exercise are not overburdened. The Court also emphasised that requests from BLOs seeking exemption on genuine grounds must be evaluated individually.

The Court’s key directives included:

States must assign more staff to ensure shorter working hours for those involved in SIR activities.

If any BLO seeks exemption for specific personal reasons, the State is required to assess the request on a case-by-case basis and appoint a replacement where needed.

Any BLO seeking relief beyond what has been addressed may approach the court directly.

These directions came while the Bench was hearing a plea filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which had raised serious concerns about the mounting pressure on BLOs, including instances where officers allegedly died by suicide due to extreme stress. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for TVK, highlighted that several BLOs—many of them Anganwadi workers and teachers—had taken their own lives after receiving repeated warnings under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) and facing FIRs for missing deadlines. He cited disturbing examples, including one BLO who reportedly died by suicide after being denied leave to attend his own wedding. The Election Commission of India (ECI), represented by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, opposed the plea, contending that such applications should not be entertained. Recording its observations, the Court noted that TVK was advocating for BLOs who were struggling with health issues, family responsibilities, or other personal constraints while performing ECI-assigned duties. The Bench underscored that while these employees are deputed by the State Election Commission to assist the ECI, State governments have a responsibility to mitigate any hardships faced by them. With that, the Court issued a set of directions aimed at improving the work environment and support system for BLOs. The matter forms part of a series of petitions challenging aspects of the SIR process in States such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. TVK was represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan along with advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal and Yash S Vijay.