‘Denial, distortion, distraction, defamation’: Cong slams Nadda’s letter to Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday responded sharply to BJP President J P Nadda’s accusation that it was pushing a politically motivated narrative about the unrest in Manipur. Nadda had alleged that the Congress was spreading falsehoods about the situation, accusing the party of trying to sensationalise the issue for political gain.

Nadda’s remarks were in response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to intervene and end the crisis in Manipur, which has seen over 220 deaths and widespread displacement since May 2023. In his letter, Kharge had highlighted the failure of both the Union and state governments in restoring peace and normalcy to the state, calling the violence a “human tragedy” that has left the people of Manipur yearning for justice and peace.

In his rejoinder, Nadda said the Congress was failing to acknowledge its own past mistakes in the region, particularly during its tenure in power. “The repercussions of Congress’ abject failure in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today,” Nadda claimed. He accused the Congress of distorting facts to further its political agenda.

Responding to Nadda’s comments, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, blasted the BJP president, describing his letter as a “4D exercise – denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation.” He emphasised that the Congress was deeply concerned about the suffering in Manipur and sought to hold the government accountable for its inaction. “The people of Manipur are asking four simple questions: When will the PM visit the state? How long will the CM remain in power despite losing majority support? When will a full-time Governor be appointed? And when will the Union Home Minister take responsibility for his failures in Manipur?” Ramesh said in a post on X.

K Meghachandra, the Congress chief of Manipur, also criticised Nadda’s letter, calling it a “narrative of incorrect, false, and politically motivated concoctions.” He pointed out that the state had seen repeated turmoil under BJP rule, including the burning of government properties and lawlessness. He also asked, “What has happened to the Naga Peace Accord signed in 2015 in the presence of PM Modi? Where is the development when the CM can’t even travel to the hills by road?”

Meghachandra further accused the “double engine government” of failure, with inflation in Manipur reaching a high of 10 per cent. “Prime Minister Modi has deliberately chosen not to visit Manipur or meet with his own party’s ministers to resolve the turmoil,” he added.

Nadda, in his letter, also mentioned past issues, including allegations against Congress regarding the illegal migration of foreign militants during its tenure. He emphasised that the Congress was distracting from the core issue of Manipur’s unrest.

The situation in Manipur remains dire, with ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups leading to over 300 deaths and thousands displaced. The Congress continues to press for immediate action and intervention from the highest authorities to ensure the safety and security of the people in the state.