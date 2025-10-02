‘Demographic manipulation bigger threat to social harmony than infiltration’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cautioned that demographic manipulation poses a greater danger to India’s social fabric than infiltration, urging collective vigilance to safeguard the nation’s unity.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Modi said India’s identity has always been anchored in the principle of “unity in diversity”, warning that weakening this foundation would erode the country’s strength.

“The social harmony today has a bigger threat from conspiracy for demographic change than infiltrators, which directly impacts internal security and future peace,” Modi said. He recalled his Independence Day address in which he announced the launch of the ‘Demography Mission’ to “protect Indian citizens against infiltrators snatching the livelihood of youth and targeting our sisters and daughters.”

The Prime Minister underlined that challenges facing the country extend beyond physical borders, pointing to “separatist ideologies, regionalism, caste and language disputes, and divisive tendencies incited by external forces.” Such developments, he said, strike at the core of India’s unity, culture and security.

Highlighting the RSS's role, Modi noted that the organisation had consistently given priority to social harmony, defining it as ensuring social justice for the marginalised while bolstering national unity. "The nation today faces challenges that directly target its unity, culture, and security," he added.

Modi reiterated that preserving India’s diversity was essential for its resilience. “If this principle is broken, the country’s strength will be diminished. Therefore, we must reinforce this ethos continuously,” he said, calling for resolute action against threats of demographic manipulation and infiltration.

The centenary programme, organised by the Ministry of Culture, was attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS began as a volunteer-driven organisation aimed at fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility. Modi, who once served as an RSS pracharak, recalled his early years with the organisation, which has been the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party.