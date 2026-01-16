Democracy delivers in India as people are at centre of governance: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) at the Parliament of India, describing India’s democratic journey as proof that diversity can be transformed into the strength of governance and development.

Addressing the inaugural session attended by speakers and presiding officers from across the Commonwealth, Modi said India has shown the world that “democratic institutions and processes provide stability, scale, and speed to its development,” adding that the country’s progress has been driven by people-centric governance. “In India, democracy means last-mile delivery,” he said, noting that welfare measures undertaken “with a spirit of public welfare” reach every citizen without discrimination. According to him, this approach has helped “25 crore people” come out of poverty in recent years. “In India, democracy delivers,” Modi said. Recalling the period following India’s Independence, Modi said there were doubts about whether democracy could survive amid the country’s vast social, linguistic and cultural diversity. “However, this very diversity became the strength of Indian democracy,” he said, adding that scepticism also extended to whether India could advance economically even if democracy took root. He said India has since countered those doubts through institutions that sustain stability and enable large-scale, rapid development.

Highlighting India’s economic and production credentials, the prime minister said India is the “fastest-growing major economy in the world” and has the world’s largest digital payment system through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), along with being the largest vaccine producer. He also listed India as the second-largest steel producer, home to the third-largest start-up ecosystem, the third-largest aviation market, the fourth-largest railway network, and the third-largest metro rail network. Modi added that India is the world’s largest milk producer and the second-largest rice producer.

The conference has drawn 61 speakers and presiding officers from 42 Commonwealth nations and is being hosted by India for the fourth time. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Ackson, and Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Christopher Kalila were among the dignitaries present.

Modi said India is a key pillar of the Commonwealth, pointing out that nearly “50 per cent” of the organisation’s population resides in India. “India continuously makes efforts to learn from fellow partners and also ensures that India’s experiences benefit other Commonwealth nations,” he said. He added that at a time of “unprecedented transformation” globally, the moment was also significant for the Global South to “chart new pathways”.

The CSPOC is deliberating on contemporary parliamentary issues, including the role of speakers and presiding officers in protecting democratic institutions, the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning, and the impact of social media on Members of Parliament. Delegates are also discussing innovative strategies to improve public understanding of Parliament and expand citizen participation beyond voting.

In his welcome address, Birla said technology is reshaping democratic institutions rapidly, offering opportunities to improve legislative efficiency but also introducing new risks. He warned of challenges such as “AI-enabled misinformation, cybercrime” and “social division”. Birla noted that India’s Parliament and several state legislative assemblies are moving towards paperless functioning through integrated digital systems. He also referred to legislative reforms, including the repeal and enactment of welfare-oriented laws aimed at meeting public needs and supporting a developed and self-reliant India.

Modi said the scale of Indian democracy is unmatched, citing the 2024 general elections in which “980 million” citizens were registered to vote, with more than “8,000” candidates and over “700” political parties contesting, alongside record participation by women voters. He said India’s democracy reflects immense diversity, with hundreds of languages spoken, over “900” television channels and thousands of newspapers and periodicals. Calling India the “Mother of Democracy”, Modi said, “India’s democracy is like a large tree supported by deep roots,” grounded in a long tradition of debate, dialogue and collective decision-making.