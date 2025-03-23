DELIMITATION: JAC tells Centre to extend freeze by 25 more yrs

CHENNAI: The DMK-led Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on Saturday demanded that the Centre should give an extension on the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies, based on the 1971 Census, by another 25 years.

Putting up a show of unity, the Opposition leaders from six states met here for the first meeting of JAC on “Fair Delimitation’’ which was hosted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin. They sounded a note of warning that the proposed reallocation of parliamentary seats on the basis of population could “disempower’’ southern and other “progressive” states.

The JAC asserted that the proposed delimitation exercise based on population would not be “fair” to southern states. The meeting decided to submit a joint representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Parliamentary session.

A political consensus also emerged to fight against “population” as the yardstick to determine delimitation. Politically, the meeting, which was attended by three chief ministers, a deputy CM and leaders of 14 parties including the BRS, BJD and SAD from six states in a show of solidarity on the issue, was a shot in the arm for Stalin and his party DMK, ahead of the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu next year.

“The upcoming or future population-based delimitation of constituencies based on the next census will greatly affect a few states. We should all be absolutely sure that delimitation based on the current population cannot be accepted,” Stalin asserted. He also said a legal option could be explored and favoured setting up an expert panel to draw up the political and legal action plan.

Addressing the meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the proposed delimitation as a ‘sword of Damocles’ hanging over the states, especially in southern India, which implemented programs to control the population.

He urged the Centre to engage in “meaningful dialogues” before going ahead with the process. Delimitation, if done after the Census, will lead to an increase in seats for northern states and a reduction for southern states. “Such a cut in seats for the south and an increase for the north will suit the BJP as it holds greater influence in the north,” he claimed.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had accused Stalin of spreading “misinformation,” over the delimitation issue and assured that southern states will not lose a “single Parliamentary seat.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman charged the DMK was raising “emotional” issues like alleged Hindi imposition and delimitation as it had nothing to showcase as its own achievements before the people during next year’s Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK, however, described the meeting as a “historic first,” in the annals of independent India, involving 7 states including Tamil Nadu and 14 political parties. “DMK President (Stalin) is deciding national politics, the JAC resolution is causing political tremors in Delhi,” the party said.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said: “Do not increase Lok Sabha seat numbers. If BJP does a delimitation exercise based on population, south India will lose its political voice and north will make us secondary citizens. We will not accept delimitation based on population because then states like UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, will dominate the rest of the country. We cannot accept it at any cost.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi emphasised that the JAC was not about dividing India but ensuring fairness.

The meeting drew criticism from the BJP, which accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of diverting attention from domestic governance issues under the guise of a political struggle. BJP leaders held blackflags and stood in front of their houses to stage a protest against the DMK government.

Senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan ridiculed the event saying it was a meeting, based on yet to be announced delimitation, to deceive the people. Karnataka Dy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that the Centre planned to reduce the Parliamentary representation of southern states. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleged the BJP wanted to increase seats in states where it wins and reduce in states where it loses. In Punjab, the BJP does not win. “They do not have a single set out of the (present) 13.” Mann further claimed that “south is facing loss,” and asked if the southern states were being punished for reducing population.

Though invited, the YSRCP did not take part in the meeting on delimitation. However, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to PM Modi in a letter to carry out the delimitation exercise in such a manner that no state would suffer any reduction in representation.

A resolution adopted in the JAC meeting said that any delimitation exercise carried out by the union government to improve the “content and character” of democracy should be carried out transparently, enabling political parties of all the states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute.

“Given the fact that the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendments was to protect / incentivise states which have implemented population control measures effectively and the goal of national population stabilisation has not yet been achieved, the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on 1971 Census Population, should be extended by another 25 years,” it said.

The states which have effectively implemented the population control programme and consequently whose population share has come down, should not be penalised and the Centre must enact necessary constitutional amendments for this purpose. “The JAC will also undertake necessary efforts to disseminate information on the history and context of past delimitation exercises and the consequences of the proposed delimitation among the citizens of their respective States, through a coordinated public opinion mobilization strategy.”

RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar on Saturday asked those discussing the delimitation process whether they have any political agenda or were genuinely concerned about it.

“In my opinion, those who are taking part in the discussions on the delimitation should introspect whether it’s their political agenda or they are genuinely thinking about the interest of their region,” Kumar said, during a press briefing.

The RSS leader opined that the discussion should happen when the delimitation process starts and an Act is drafted.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in Karimnagar that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath

Singh have already stated that the modalities of delimitation have not yet been finalised and that there won’t be any decline in the number of seats in the south.

The DMK in Tamil Nadu is facing allegations of a “Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam” and people are ready to give their verdict against the party, he said. “All this is being done as per a clear plan to divert people’s attention,” said Kumar. He alleged that all parties who participated in the Chennai conclave were corrupt and involved in scams and the meeting was like a “gang of thieves coming together”. The parties are conspiring to defame BJP, he said.