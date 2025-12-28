Delhi's records 'very poor' AQI; MeT issues 'orange' alert for dense fog on Monday

New Delhi: The national capital recorded air quality in the "very poor" category on Sunday with an overall Air Quality Index reading of 390, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The meteorological department has issued orange alert of very dense fog for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to data on the CPCB's Sameer App, 19 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the "severe" category with Anand Vihar recording highest AQI of 457, while the remaining recorded "very poor" levels.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.

The city recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above the seasonal average, the meteorological department said.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 5 .30 pm.