Delhi's minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius, dense fog likely from Monday

BY PTI3 Dec 2023 4:45 AM GMT
New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notch above the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky and shallow fog on Sunday. It has predicted dense fog in the city from December 5-9.

Delhi's relative humidity on Sunday was noted at 100 per cent on 8.30 am with no rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours, the weather office said.

PTI

