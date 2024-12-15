Delhi's minimum temperature 4.9 degrees C; air quality 'poor'

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi settled three notches below the season's average at 4.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Met office said.

The city on Thursday recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season so far with the minimum temperature dipping to 4.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 257 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.