Delhi's minimum at 8.3 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, on Tuesday as the IMD forecast shallow to moderate fog condition for the next seven days in the city.



The national capital registered a high of 17.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the Indian Railways, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog.

Humidity levels oscillated between 60 per cent and 100 per cent on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear sky for Wednesday with shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 18 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm on Tuesday was 340, which falls in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".