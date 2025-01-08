Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 21.5 degrees C, AQI in "poor" category

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a sunny afternoon on Wednesday after several breezy cold days as the maximum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches warmer than the season's normal.

Mainly clear skies were observed during the day even as the city was enveloped with dense fog in the morning with the visibility dropping to zero.

The Humidity level at 5.30 am was recorded at 81 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday rose significantly from the 16.2 degrees Celsius recorded the day before.

However, it was a colder morning on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped sharply to 7.4 degrees Celsius, as compared to 10.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 287 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI stood at 334 in the "very poor" category at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.