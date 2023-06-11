Delhi's max temperature to be around 42 Deg C

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 67 per cent, it said.

The department has predicted strong surface winds during day, with a speed of 25-35 kmph, and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Delhi can expect hotter days ahead with the IMD predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days. Though the Met office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week, such conditions may occur at isolated places.