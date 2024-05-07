Delhi's law and order deteriorated under LG's watch, says AAP

New Delhi: The AAP alleged on Tuesday that Delhi's law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the last few months and accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of "ruining" the city's police force.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG's office.

Addressing a press conference here, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to some incidents of crime reported in the last few days.

A man was killed in Jaffrabad in the presence of others, he said, adding that the victim was a murder witness and was stabbed multiple times.

"The law-and-order situation has deteriorated in the last few months. The National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data shows that Delhi has the highest crime rate (in the country). For a one-lakh population, 1,832 crimes were reported, which is seven times higher than the national average.

"This shows LG V K Saxena's inefficiency. He has two things to take care of -- police and the DDA (Delhi Development Authority). But under him, the police force has been completely ruined," Bharadwaj alleged.

He further alleged that the LG is "not able to oversee police".

"We urge him to do his own work and stop interfering in the work of the Delhi government," the AAP leader said.