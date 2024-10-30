Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: With Diwali just around the corner, Delhi’s air quality continued to hover in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268, a marginal improvement from 304 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The fluctuation in air quality has been attributed to variable wind patterns, which have prevented the air from clearing significantly.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has intensified efforts to curb pollution caused by firecrackers, which further deteriorate air quality, especially around the festive season. He announced that 19,005 kg of firecrackers had been seized across the capital in recent raids, resulting in 79 cases being registered against those violating the firecracker ban. A robust team of 377 officials has been deployed to enforce this ban, comprising 300 teams from the Delhi Police and 77 from the Revenue Department, as per the Delhi government. Speaking to the press, Rai highlighted the importance of these measures in mitigating air pollution, which poses serious health risks, especially to vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. He reiterated that particulate matter from firecracker combustion could worsen respiratory issues and irritate eyes, further straining the healthcare system during this pollution-prone period.

The 24-hour AQI report, compiled by the CPCB at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, highlighted slight improvements in air quality due to easterly winds, which helped keep pollution from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana at bay. However, the wind speed, which was moderate in the afternoon, slowed down as the day progressed, allowing pollutants to accumulate. According to Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist at Skymet Weather Services, Delhi’s air quality has seen minor relief due to this wind pattern, but he cautioned that conditions could shift quickly with changing weather patterns.

In Delhi’s neighbouring areas, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida experienced air quality rated as ‘poor,’ though marginally better than Delhi. Faridabad recorded the best air quality among NCR cities, with an AQI of 164, categorised as ‘moderate.’ Across Delhi’s 40 air monitoring stations, 36 reported data with eight stations, including Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar, falling into the ‘very poor’ AQI category.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), enforced in Delhi-NCR during winter, remains the primary measure to combat air pollution. GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300), ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400), ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450), and ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI above 450). According to GRAP, Delhi’s current air quality sits within the ‘poor’ range, warranting intensified controls as Diwali approaches.

The city’s most prominent pollutants are PM2.5 and PM10, which represent fine particulate matter capable of penetrating the lungs, leading to respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis. Tuesday’s PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 105 micrograms per cubic metre, indicating hazardous air quality that poses health risks for extended exposure.

Vehicular emissions have been identified as the leading contributor to Delhi’s pollution, accounting for approximately 15.7 per cent of pollutants on Sunday, with projections estimating this will remain the highest contributor in the coming days. Other significant sources include stubble burning, with 219 farm fires reported in Punjab, 13 in Haryana, and 72 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.