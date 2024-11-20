Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘severe +’ zone; state govt pushes for artificial rain, seeks PM’s intervention

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed another day of alarmingly high pollution levels on Tuesday. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “severe plus” category, prompting the Delhi government to push for urgent measures, including the induction of artificial rain to combat the crisis. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and expedite the approval for artificial rain to alleviate the worsening pollution levels.

Although the AQI saw a slight improvement, dropping from 494 on Monday to 460 on Tuesday, it still remains dangerously high, well above the threshold for the “severe plus” category. Out of the 32 air monitoring stations in the capital, 23 recorded AQI levels above 450, signifying a critical situation. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Monday’s AQI was the second-worst air quality recorded in Delhi since tracking began in 2015.

“The air quality remains extremely hazardous, and it’s imperative that we take immediate action. We have requested the Centre to approve cloud seeding for artificial rain, which could help reduce pollution levels,” said Gopal Rai. He added that the Delhi government had sent four requests to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, urging the Centre to provide urgent clearances for the initiative.

“After consulting several experts, we believe the time has come to use artificial rain to break this layer of smog in Delhi,” Rai stated. He noted that smog can only be dispersed through strong winds or rainfall, either natural or artificial. “If the Central government and the Union Environment Minister have no alternative solutions, they must call an emergency meeting for artificial rain immediately,” he urged. On Tuesday, PM2.5 particles, which are harmful pollutants that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, were recorded at 307 µg/m3. These particles are the primary source of the city’s air pollution, posing severe health risks to residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. “We have already seen an increase in cases of respiratory distress at hospitals, and our healthcare system is under strain,” said a senior health department official.In response to the crisis, the Delhi Health Department has directed all hospitals to form teams of specialists to handle respiratory ailments caused by the pollution.

Hospitals have been instructed to closely monitor outpatient and inpatient cases and report any unusual rise in respiratory-related illnesses.

Despite some signs of improvement in air quality, the overall situation remains dire. Monitoring stations in areas such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Dwarka Sector 8 reported AQI levels above 450, underscoring the widespread nature of the pollution. The CPCB categorises AQI levels between 401-450 as “severe,” while those above 450 fall under the “severe plus” category, which is extremely dangerous.With pollution levels rising, the Delhi government has also imposed a ban on construction activities as part of the Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, this has left many daily wage workers in a precarious position. A construction worker from Madhya Pradesh, expressed her concerns: “If we sit at home, what will we eat? What will we feed our children?” She has been unable to access government aid, despite renewing her labour card.

Businesses are also feeling the economic impact of the pollution crisis. Traders in Delhi’s key markets have reported a sharp decline in foot traffic.The air pollution crisis has also forced educational institutions to shift to online classes. Following in the footsteps of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia announced the suspension of offline classes as air quality continued to deteriorate.

As the pollution crisis deepens, neighbouring cities such as Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Hapur also reported AQI levels in the severe category. The situation is not expected to improve significantly unless wind speeds increase or rainfall occurs..