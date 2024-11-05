Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘severe’ zone for second day

New Delhi: Air pollution in the national capital stayed in the “severe” category for the second straight day on Monday, with an AQI of 381, marking it as the country’s second-highest. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that 17 monitoring stations recorded “severe” AQI levels, with pollution readings surpassing 400, an increase from 15 stations the previous day.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm daily, stood at 381 on Monday. It was 382 on Sunday.

The AQI was in the “severe” category in Ashok Vihar, Alipur, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Moti Bagh, NSIT Dwarka, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar, Okhla Phase 2, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Sonia Vihar, Anand Vihar, Rohini, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe plus”.

Despite the temporary relief provided by the winds, Delhi saw a spike in pollution levels following Diwali, with a noticeable increase recorded on Sunday, and conditions continued to deteriorate.

Experts said that winds are becoming calm, and with no new western disturbance, the 24-hour average air quality is likely to remain in the “very poor” category or may even reach the “severe” level.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all departments concerned on Tuesday to review the steps taken under the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan.

Elsewhere in the country, several locations recorded AQI levels in the “very poor” category on Monday.

On Monday, Delhi had the second worst AQI in the country, followed closely by Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Manesar, Kaithal, and Hisar in Haryana and Hajipur in Bihar where the air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category.

Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan had the worst AQI in the country.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet, told PTI that pollution levels are likely to rise further in the next few days due to unfavourable weather conditions.

“Since no major western disturbance is expected to approach, weather conditions will remain the same. With the wind becoming slow or stagnant, pollution levels may spike, remaining in the very poor category or possibly reaching the severe category,” Palawat said.

Prominent pollutants in the city on Monday was PM2.5, according to the CPCB.

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems. Vehicular emission was the biggest contributor to Delhi’s pollution on Monday, accounting for approximately 12.5 per cent, according to the Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.