Delhi's AQI continues to remain 'moderate' while minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

BY MPost11 Oct 2023 5:00 AM GMT
Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 135 on Wednesday while the minimum temperature dipped a notch below normal to 19.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory", 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 81 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a clear sky during the day.

