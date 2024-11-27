Delhi’s AQI at 343; air quality may slip to ‘severe’ in 24 hrs

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category on Tuesday, with experts cautioning that it may worsen to “severe” levels within the next 24 hours due to an anticipated change in wind patterns.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 343 on Tuesday, marginally lower than Monday’s 349. None of the city’s 39 monitoring stations recorded “severe” air quality. However, the AQI has fluctuated significantly in recent days, peaking at 419 on November 20.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Skymet Weather Services, attributed the potential decline to the arrival of calm easterly winds, replacing the westerlies that previously helped disperse pollutants. “Easterly winds will contribute to stagnation, which may push the AQI into the ‘severe’ category,” he explained.

PM2.5 and PM10 levels continued to dominate pollution metrics, with concentrations of 143 µg/m³ and 325 µg/m³, respectively. These fine particles pose grave health risks, particularly PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

The Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS) estimated vehicular emissions as the primary contributor, accounting for 22.2 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Tuesday, while stubble burning contributed 6.9 per cent on Monday.

Authorities intensified anti-pollution measures following criticism from the Supreme Court over lapses in implementing the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Entry of non-CNG, non-electric, and older BS-VI diesel trucks into Delhi remains banned.

City police, in coordination with civic and transport departments, issued over 1.64 lakh challans for Pollution Under Control (PUC) violations between October 1 and November 22, amounting to Rs 164 crore in fines. Additionally, 6,531 outdated petrol and diesel vehicles have been impounded this winter season.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7°C and a minimum of 11.9°C on Tuesday, with moderate weather conditions forecast for Wednesday. Despite the measures, experts emphasized the urgent need for stricter enforcement to address the city’s deteriorating air quality.