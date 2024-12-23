Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality reached ‘severe’ levels on Sunday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at a hazardous 409, officials reported. This marks a drastic deterioration from Saturday, when the AQI stood at 370, categorised as ‘very poor.’ According to the AQI scale, values above 400 are considered ‘severe,’ signalling a significant health risk to the city’s residents.

The alarming rise in pollution began on the night of December 16, when Delhi’s air quality first plunged into hazardous territory. While there was a temporary respite on December 20, when pollution levels briefly improved, the smog and toxic haze surged back by Sunday afternoon.

December had initially offered some hope, with six days rated as ‘moderate,’ offering a brief break after the exceptionally polluted November. However, the capital has now returned to its grim pattern of severe pollution, with levels rarely dipping out of the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories in recent months.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV from December 16, which includes a complete ban on construction activities aimed at curbing pollution. However, experts warn that with calm winds predicted in the coming days, immediate relief is unlikely for residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 24.1°C, three degrees above normal, with the minimum temperature at 7.3°C. Foggy mornings and high humidity levels, ranging from 68% to 97%, have compounded the poor air quality. The IMD has forecast cloudy skies and light rain on Monday, but temperatures are expected to remain cool, with a maximum of 20°C and a minimum of 7°C.