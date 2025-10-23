Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ for third consecutive day, AQI hits 353

New Delhi: Delhi continued to struggle with hazardous air quality on Wednesday, recording its third consecutive day in the ‘very poor’ category as pollution levels worsened following Diwali celebrations. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s 24-hour average AQI reached 353 at 4 pm, slightly higher than Tuesday’s 351 and Monday’s 345.

A thick haze hung over the city throughout the day, with wind speeds failing to rise above 7 kmph, limiting the dispersal of pollutants. Krishna Mishra, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “The wind direction has shifted from easterly to westerly, but speeds remain low. Nighttime winds are almost calm, and during the day they reach only 5–7 km/h. A weak western disturbance is expected around October 27, but it is unlikely to bring significant rain or an increase in wind speeds.”

Delhiites woke up to dense smog on Wednesday morning, two days after Diwali, with parts of the city recording AQI readings above 380, including Ashok Vihar, Bawana, and Dilshad Garden. Area-wise readings showed Bawana at 423, Nehru Nagar 411, Jahangirpuri 407, and Wazirpur 408, falling under the ‘severe’ category, while Anand Vihar recorded 358, Ashok Vihar 389, Burari Crossing 399, Chandni Chowk 350, IGI Airport 302, ITO 342, Lodhi Road 322, Mundka 366, Najafgarh 336, Patparganj 342, and Punjabi Bagh 376.

CPCB data revealed that out of 39 active monitoring stations, three reported ‘severe’ pollution, while 33 remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Tuesday marked the sixth most polluted day in Delhi this year, with AQI surpassing 350 for the first time this winter season. CREA (Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air) identified October 20–21 as the city’s worst PM2.5 pollution days of 2025 after January. Northern India also faced high pollution, with multiple cities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh falling into the ‘very poor’ bracket.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1°C on Wednesday, slightly below normal, while nighttime temperatures stayed warm at 21.8°C, three degrees above average. Officials expect temperatures to remain in a similar range over the weekend.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that data on air pollution before and after Diwali showed improvement as compared to last year. “The pre- and post-Diwali gap (between average AQI) this year is less compared to the previous year, even though firecrackers were allowed this time,” Gupta said at a press conference.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the BJP government for allegedly manipulating pollution data. AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “The government showed AQI readings of 350 when actual levels touched 1700, misleading citizens into believing the air was safe.” He accused authorities of shutting down multiple monitoring stations on Diwali night, calling it “data theft at a government level” and a “criminal offence”.

He added, “Four different institutions were operating various monitoring stations—CPCB, DPCC, IMD, and IITM. Dozens of their stations went offline at night and remained closed until the wind started blowing the next morning. This is blatant dishonesty and data theft.” AAP MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha also criticised the Environment Minister, saying, “Every phone in Delhi shows an AQI between 1000 and 1500, yet the Environment Minister, like an ostrich with its head buried in the sand, insists there is no pollution. Banned crackers were openly sold and burst under BJP’s protection, even though the Supreme Court permitted only green crackers.”

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said, “Our teams are using anti-smog guns, mechanical road sweepers, and water sprinklers to reduce pollution levels. The Delhi government is prepared to tackle the challenges ahead.” Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav urged citizens, “The joy of celebration should not come at the cost of public health. Every firecracker burst adds to the poison we breathe.”

Health experts warn of serious risks. Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, pulmonologist at AIIMS, explained, “The chemicals in fireworks, including barium nitrate, aluminum, and potassium perchlorate, release fine particulate matter that penetrates deep into the lungs, causing inflammation and breathing difficulties.”

As smog continues to envelop Delhi, residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the toxic haze, highlighting one of the city’s worst post-Diwali pollution episodes in recent years.