Delhi’s air quality nears ‘severe plus’

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained at critical levels Wednesday evening, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching 448 at 6 pm, bringing the capital dangerously close to the ‘severe plus’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The situation was particularly dire across the city, with 32 out of 36 monitoring stations recording ‘severe plus’ levels. Several locations, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, ITO, and Jahangirpuri, registered AQI readings above 480. Experts attribute the deteriorating air quality to reduced wind speeds, which have allowed pollutants to accumulate in the atmosphere. The city’s 24-hour average AQI worsened from Monday’s 379 to 433 on Tuesday afternoon. A persistent shallow fog blanket, combined with pungent air in many areas, added to residents’ discomfort. While the maximum temperature reached 23 degrees Celsius, slightly above average, the minimum dropped to 7.6 degrees, one notch below normal. The city continues to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, the highest level of anti-pollution measures, which includes bans on construction activities and entry of non-essential polluting vehicles. These restrictions remain in force as Delhi battles one of its worst air quality crises this season.