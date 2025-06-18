Delhi: 'Yellow' alert issued for thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rainfall for Wednesday night

New Delhi: A 'yellow' alert has been issued for thunderstorm and moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital for Wednesday night, the meteorological department said.

Delhi was earlier placed under an 'orange' warning for moderate rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty winds at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour in Delhi for Wednesday evening, the department said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees below the normal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 94 per and 90 per cent at 8.30 per cent, it added.

Delhi's minimum temperature was registered at 28 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above the normal, the weather officer said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 81, in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.