Atishi's hunger strike over water scarcity has ended after hospitalisation: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital after she was hospitalised early Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

At a press conference here, Singh said Atishi's health deteriorated after being on fast for nearly five days. Her blood sugar level dropped to 36 mg/dL and she was admitted to the LNJP Hospital around 3.45 am, he added. The MP said doctors insisted on her hospitalisation and even warned that her life could be in peril.

Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped, he said. The AAP MP said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Delhi with its rightful share of water from Haryana. The issue will also be raised by AAP and its political allies, he added.

In the last three weeks, Delhi's share in the Yamuna was reduced by Haryana by 100 MGD. However, it has started increasing over the last two days and the shortfall is only 90 MGD now, he said.

It said in a post on 'X' that the minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital. "Water Minister Atishi's health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalisation," the party said. "She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery," it said.

Giving an update on Atishi's health, the hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said her condition is stable but she is in ICU. "She was advised hospitalisation last evening after her sugar levels declined and there the presence of ketones was detected in her urine. She had declined hospitalisation. However, at midnight, as her condition deteriorated and she was drowsy, she was admitted. She is currently stable and in the ICU. Her blood tests are being done," the senior doctor said.

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21.