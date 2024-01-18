Delhi University set to allow students participating in Republic Day to sit for missed exams

Delhi University students participating in the Republic Day parade will be given a "special chance" to sit for missed exams, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the varsity is also considering offering a similar relaxation for students who represent the university at national and international level sports events such as the Olympics.

The final-year students, who are a part of the Delhi contingent of NCC will march at the Kartavya path on January 26, will be given this chance to ensure that their academic year is not wasted and they get their degrees on time, OSD examination Ajay Arora said.

The university may consider including first and second-year students participating in the Republic Day parade for this opportunity after assessing the number of students who will require the relaxation, he added.

"We will provide a special chance to final-year students of Delhi University who were busy with parade rehearsal and therefore couldn't appear for the examination held during the period," Arora said.

A datesheet for the same will be released soon and the exams will be held keeping in mind the schedule of students to avoid clash with any other paper, Arora said.

"We want to encourage students to learn from experiences beyond the classroom teaching. For that, it is important that they participate in such events and gain exposure. This will also help to instil a sense of nationalism in young minds," Arora said.

This year, 2,274 cadets, including students from Delhi University representing the Delhi Contingent, will take part in the NCC Republic Day march past.

The Republic Day parade will also witness a record number of 907 girl cadets who will march on the occasion.