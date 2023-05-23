Delhi University: 3 colleges to adopt centre's four-year integrated teacher education programme

New Delhi: Three colleges of Delhi University will adopt the centre's four-year integrated teacher education programme from 2023-24 and will accept admission through entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency instead of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a senior varsity official informed on Tuesday.



Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, Mata Sundari College for Women and Jesus and Mary College have been granted approval by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for offering Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the upcoming academic year.

Until now, these colleges were amongst the eight offering a unique Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) programme. Meanwhile, Aditi Mahavidayalay, Gargi College, Institute of Home Economics, Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Miranda House are hoping to offer the ITEP next year.

ITEP will be replacing B.El.Ed. programme, which was introduced in 1994. Delhi University was the only varsity to have its own integrated four-year programme.

Admission for the ITEP will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the NCET. Last year, the admission for B.El.Ed. was conducted through CUET.

ITEP is a flagship programme of the NCET under NEP 2020. DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh on May 4 accorded approval to the implementation of the programme.

Delhi University will hold an academic council meeting on Friday during which the varsity will discuss about the implementation of the ITEP.

ITEP, as notified on 26 October 2021, is a four-year dual-major holistic undergraduate degree offering B.A. B.Ed./ B. Sc. B. Ed. and B.Com. B.Ed.

This course will prepare teachers for the four stages of the new school structure -- foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary (5+3+3+4).

"The design of the ITEP is based on the design of teacher preparation stated in the NEP 2020. It combines rigorous educational understanding, disciplinary depth and a strong focus on school practice while taking into account existing ground realities," the agenda read.

"The ITEP proposes to prepare teachers for all stages of school education. NEP 2020 restructures the curriculum and pedagogy of school education into four school stages," it added.