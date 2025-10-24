Delhi trials artificial rain; 1st cloud seeding likely on October 29

New Delhi: Delhi is set to witness its first artificial rainfall as the city completes preparations for an ambitious cloud-seeding project aimed at reducing air pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that a successful trial of the initiative had been carried out earlier in the day in the Burari area.

“For the first time in Delhi, preparations have been completed to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding, marking a significant technological milestone in the capital’s fight against air pollution,” Gupta wrote in a post on X. She added that cloudy conditions are forecast for October 28, 29, and 30, and if the weather remains favourable, Delhi could experience its first artificial rain on October 29.

“This initiative establishes a scientific approach to combatting pollution in Delhi.

The government aims to clean the capital’s air and balance its environment through this innovation,” she said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed gratitude to Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating timely approvals for the project. He described the day’s trial mission in detail, explaining that the seeding flight was conducted from IIT Kanpur to Delhi via Meerut, Khekra, Burari, Sadakpur, Bhojpur, Aligarh, and back to the institute. Pyro techniques were used to fire cloud-seeding flares between Khekra and Burari and over the Badli area.

“The flight served as a proving mission to assess the cloud-seeding system’s capabilities, aircraft endurance, and coordination among all participating agencies,” Sirsa added.

The cloud-seeding project is a collaborative effort between the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. It aims to explore artificial rainfall as a method to reduce particulate pollution levels in the city during the post-Diwali smog season. The experiment, originally scheduled for July 4, was postponed, with preparations now completed for a series of trials in northwest Delhi.

Last month, the city government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur to conduct five cloud-seeding trials. The project has received approval from 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and is intended to examine whether artificial rain can provide a practical solution to Delhi’s recurring winter pollution.

Funds for the initiative have already been transferred to IIT Kanpur, which will deploy its own aircraft for operations. The DGCA has authorised the activity under visual flight rules, requiring clearances from state and local authorities, and specified that the trials will be conducted without remuneration.

The cloud-seeding operations are scheduled to take place between October 1 and November 30 under strict safety, security, and air traffic control guidelines. Permission has been granted under rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, allowing IIT Kanpur’s Department of Aerospace Engineering to conduct flights using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

The project also involves collaboration with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ensuring scientific rigour and coordinated monitoring throughout the trials.