Delhi to witness hotter days

Delhi experienced a warm morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 53 per cent, it said

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

Delhi can expect hotter days ahead with the India Meteorological Department predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days.

Though the Met office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week, such conditions may occur at isolated places.

On Sunday, the national capital witnessed a partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature settled a notch below the season's average at 38.5 degrees Celsius.