Delhi to receive light rain: IMD

The weather department issued a yellow alert on Saturday for Delhi, predicting light to moderate rain and a generally cloudy sky.

According to the MeT department, the 'yellow' warning entails 'watch and stay updated.'

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the city witnessed 15 mm rainfall.

The Yamuna River was still above the danger mark, flowing at 205.36 metres at 10 am.

Humidity was 96 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 68 at 10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.