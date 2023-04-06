‘Delhi to have single district property registration facility’

New Delhi: Delhi could be soon declared a single district for registration of properties, a move that will allow people to get their property registered from any sub-registrar office in the city and help in curbing corruption and harassment at these offices, officials said on Thursday. The city is also going to have the country’s first Online Complaint Information Management System (OCIMS), which would enable Delhiites to lodge complaints of corruption electronically, they said.

Once the online system is ready, no physical complaints will be accepted, they added.