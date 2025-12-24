Delhi to continue ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ policy beyond GRAP

New Delhi: With Delhi choking under toxic air and near-zero visibility disrupting daily life, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday decided to continue the “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy even after GRAP restrictions are lifted, underlining a zero-tolerance approach to vehicular pollution as the capital battles one of its worst December air quality phases in recent years.

Announcing a series of major environment-focused decisions, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was acting firmly to ensure sustained and measurable pollution control. “Vehicle pollution is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution. A vehicle driving without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate is no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air,” he said.

Sirsa stated, “12 PUC certificate issuing centres were found to be doing irregularities. They have been suspended and they will be blacklisted.”

He added that “All PUC centres will be verified like this and no one indulging in irregularities will be spared.”

The Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also approved Rs 100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies, cleared the city’s first 100 per cent circular, zero-waste e-waste park, and decided that the Delhi Transport Corporation will take over bus operations from DIMTS starting the next financial year.

The announcements came as dense fog and hazardous pollution crippled transport operations across the capital. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI reached 416 on Tuesday, rising from 373 a day earlier, firmly in the ‘severe’ category. Visibility plunged to 50 metres at Palam and Safdarjung, leading to delays of over 200 flights at IGI Airport and disruption of several train services. A day earlier, more than 500 flights were delayed and 14 cancelled as visibility dropped to 150 metres, while at least 30 trains were delayed by over half an hour.

The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction. Of nearly 1,000 water bodies in Delhi, around 160 fall under the Delhi government.

“The rejuvenation of Delhi’s water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year,” Sirsa said.

Earlier, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had provided Rs 19 crore for the initiative. With the additional funds, the government aims for 100 per cent rejuvenation of all identified water bodies, while pursuing follow-ups with the DDA for similar action.

The Cabinet also cleared the establishment of Delhi’s first e-waste park at Holambi Kalan, spread across 11.5 acres. The facility will operate on a 100 per cent circular, zero-waste model, adhering to the highest pollution norms.

“This will be India’s first state-of-the-art e-waste facility built on zero pollution and zero wastage principles. The plant will fully recycle and reuse water through an advanced recirculation mechanism,” Sirsa said.

Another key decision transfers operational control of city bus services from DIMTS to the Delhi Transport Corporation from the next financial year. “Bringing all bus operations under DTC will enhance service efficiency, allow rationalisation of routes, and ensure better employment stability for drivers and conductors,” the minister asserted.

On enforcement, Sirsa said over 800 polluting industrial units have faced action, with 411 issued closure notices by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and 400 sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Additionally, four Automated Vehicle Testing Stations will soon become operational.

“We are enforcing the toughest standards so that no polluter escapes accountability,” Sirsa said, as meteorological agencies warned of dense to very dense fog returning towards the end of December, keeping Delhi on edge.