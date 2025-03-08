Delhi starts registration for ₹2,500 aid to women today

New Delhi: The newly elected BJP government in Delhi is set to roll out the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme, delivering on its pre-election pledge to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. The initiative, announced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to begin its registration process most likely on March 8, aligning with International Women’s Day.

Designed to support around 15-20 lakh women across Delhi, the scheme will ensure that funds are directly deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Some recipients are expected to receive their first payments during the official launch event at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Eligibility for the scheme is based on specific criteria. Women with an annual household income of Rs 3 lakh or less and who are not taxpayers can apply. However, government employees, pensioners above 60 years of age, and those already receiving government financial assistance will not be eligible. The government is also in the process of developing an online portal and verification system to ensure a smooth and transparent registration process.

The Delhi Cabinet is set to finalise the scheme’s Implementation details in an upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, the government is gathering data from various departments to accurately identify beneficiaries and streamline the application process.

The Mahila Samriddhi Scheme closely mirrors initiatives launched in other BJP-ruled states, such as Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Yojana and Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, both of which aim to empower women by providing them with financial support.

The announcement of this scheme also sets the stage for political competition in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier proposed the Mahila Samman Yojana, which promised Rs 2,100 per month for women if the party returned to power. Similarly, the Congress had put forward a comparable plan, offering Rs 2,500 per month to women in the city.