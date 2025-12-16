Delhi smothered by severe smog as AQI touches 498; flights disrupted, health concerns mount

New Delhi: Delhi grappled with one of its most hazardous pollution spells of the season on Monday as a thick blanket of smog reduced visibility, disrupted daily life and pushed air quality deep into the severe range. The Air Quality Index touched 498 in the morning before easing slightly to 427 by evening, while 38 of the city’s 40 monitoring stations continued to report severe conditions. Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 498, matching the highest readings of the day. The deterioration followed Sunday’s peak of 461, which marked the worst pollution level of the winter and the second-highest December reading on record. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled departure for an overseas three-nation tour of Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman was delayed as dense fog and toxic smog severely reduced visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI readings above 401 fall into the severe category and can affect even healthy people. Pollution has built up steadily because weak surface winds and low temperatures have trapped particulate matter close to the ground. The Wazirpur station reached the upper limit of 500 on Sunday, beyond which data is not displayed by the monitoring system.

The smog severely affected flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where visibility remained low through the day. More than 60 flights were cancelled and five were diverted, while over 250 services faced delays as the airport functioned under CAT III conditions. Delhi International Airport Limited advised passengers to confirm flight information with airlines before travelling and noted that the hub typically handles close to 1,300 flight movements daily. Airlines adjusted schedules due to safety concerns, with Air India cancelling about 40 flights to and from the capital. IndiGo and other carriers also reported widespread delays across northern India. Passengers were told to account for extra travel time as fog slowed road traffic.

Indian Railways operations in Delhi Division area were also affected by the dense fog, with around 60 trains delayed, some running several hours behind schedule.Residents and visitors said the dense smog had made routine activities difficult. A city resident shared that commuting had become risky and said he had started wearing a mask and had undergone lung tests. He added that authorities needed to focus on the worsening pollution. Doctors urged people to minimise outdoor exposure. Dr Saurabh Mittal, Assistant Professor in the Pulmonology Department at AIIMS, said staying indoors was the primary precaution. He advised children to play inside and recommended N95 masks for anyone who had to step out. He said people with medical conditions should continue their medication and elderly persons should take vaccines prescribed by their doctors to lower the risk of lung infections.

Tourists reported similar concerns. Sabina Qureshi, visiting from Hyderabad, said the contrast in visibility was striking. She said that in her city the sun and sky were clearly visible, while in Delhi everything appeared shrouded by smoke and smog. She added that children were facing breathing problems. A tourist from Karnataka said the pollution had caused inconvenience during his visit and that he had not encountered such conditions elsewhere.

Health worries deepened as a LocalCircles survey showed that 82 per cent of respondents in Delhi NCR knew at least one person in their close social circle suffering from ailments linked to long-term exposure to polluted air. The findings, based on more than 34,000 responses, cited asthma, COPD, lung damage, heart disease, strokes and cognitive decline among the reported conditions.

In light of the hazardous conditions, the Delhi government made online classes mandatory for students from nursery to Class V, withdrawing the earlier option that allowed parents to decide. The Delhi High Court suggested that lawyers and litigants use virtual or hybrid modes for hearings.

The India Meteorological Department recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 23.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, with relative humidity at 76 per cent at 5.30 pm. The department said wind speeds remained below 10 kmph, making pollutant dispersion difficult. Dense fog is expected on Tuesday morning, with temperatures forecast to remain at 23 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.