Delhi Set To Provide 450 Types Of Medical Tests Free Of Cost From January 1

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi will provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost at its hospitals and health centres from January 1.

Currently, the number of medical tests provided free of cost by the Delhi government at present is 212

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, the sources in the government told PTI.

As per sources, the facility will be available to the people of Delhi.

Confirming the news by PTI, Kejriwal said providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic status, is his government's mission.

"Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone's economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people can't afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people," he wrote in a tweet.

The party recently emerged victorious in the polls, winning 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP bagged 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats.

Days after the party won, the government of Delhi decided to divide the Union Territory into 12 zones and give the responsibility of three zones each to four senior leaders of the party. The four leaders will coordinate with the councilors of their zones, will meet the local people, hold meetings to understand their problems, etc.





The 12 zones are Civil Lines, Rohini, Najafgarh, Narela, Keshavpuram, West Zone, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Shahdara North, Central, South, and Shahdara South, an official statement issued on Saturday said.



