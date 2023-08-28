Delhi set to get additional 400 electric buses

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards greener and more sustainable public transportation, the Delhi government is likely to introduce an additional 400 electric buses into its fleet in September. This move is expected to bolster the city’s electric bus network and enhance the commuting experience for its residents. Notably, this initiative sets a national precedent, with officials remarking that it represents the highest number of electric buses introduced by any state in India.



The flag-off ceremony, scheduled for September 4, is expected to be attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Officials have revealed that the new electric buses will be identical in size to the existing ones, measuring 12 meters. These vehicles are designed to be disabled-friendly and come equipped with a range of features aimed at enhancing passenger safety and convenience.

Notable amenities include GPS, panic buttons, CCTV cameras, and live tracking, along with dedicated seats for women. All 400 new buses are manufactured by Tata Motors.

Currently, Delhi already operates a fleet of 400 electric buses, and the introduction of these new vehicles is poised to elevate the quality of public transportation in the city. An official emphasised, “The new buses will provide passengers a more reliable and comfortable commute experience and will also contribute to decarbonising the public bus transport system.”

This move aligns with Delhi government’s goal of introducing 1,500 electric buses into its transportation network by the end of 2023. The addition of these 400 buses, following an earlier batch of 400 this year, brings the total e-bus count to 800, which is the highest in any state of India while to meet the year-end target, another 700 buses are slated for arrival.

The new electric buses are scheduled to operate from key transportation hubs, including Mayapuri depot, Nehru Place, Rohini 1 and 2, and BBM depot. Additionally, the Delhi government is also considering the introduction of more mini buses to further diversify its public transportation offerings.

Looking ahead, Delhi aims to expand its bus fleet to a total of 11,000 buses, with an ambitious target of making 80 per cent of all public buses electric by 2025-26, contributing significantly to the reduction of pollution levels in the city.