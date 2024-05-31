Delhi seeks SC intervention for water amid record heatwave

New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented heatwave pushing temperatures close to 50 degrees Celsius, the Delhi government has petitioned the Supreme Court for additional water supplies from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. The plea underscores the urgent need for more water in the national capital as residents grapple with sweltering conditions.

The petition emphasizes the collective responsibility to meet the capital's water needs, especially during extreme heat. Several areas, including Sanjay Camp in Chanakyapuri and Geeta Colony, are experiencing acute shortages. Long queues form as residents wait for tankers, often leaving with only a bucketful due to inadequate supply.

The heatwave has exacerbated the crisis, with the minimum temperature nearing 30 degrees Celsius, significantly above normal. The India Meteorological Department has warned that heatwave conditions will persist and advised residents to stay hydrated and limit heat exposure.

In response to the crisis, the AAP-led Delhi government has implemented a ₹2,000 fine for water wastage and deployed 200 teams to enforce this penalty, aiming to conserve the precious resource during these challenging times.