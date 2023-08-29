Delhi school teacher booked for making remarks against a community in class

A teacher has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police have said.

"The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said on Monday.

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher's responsibility is to give good education to children.

"This is absolutely wrong. A teacher should not make derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also making objectionable remarks against the community.