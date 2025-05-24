Delhi reports 23 Covid cases after nearly 3 years; hospitals put on alert

New Delhi: After a gap of almost three years, Delhi has recorded fresh COVID-19 cases, with 23 infections reported as of Thursday. The development has prompted the Delhi government to issue a detailed advisory to hospitals, instructing them to be prepared for any eventuality.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh addressed the media on Friday, confirming the new cases and stating that authorities are reviewing whether those infected are Delhi residents or have travelled from outside the city.

“These cases have been detected by private laboratories. There is no cause for panic at this stage,” Singh said. “The symptoms resemble those of normal flu, and all 23 patients are currently stable.”

He added that a team of eight senior officials has been formed to keep track of the situation, and the government has already held meetings with hospital administrators across the city.

“All medical superintendents and healthcare staff have been alerted. We’re ensuring that infrastructure, including beds, oxygen supply, essential medicines and vaccines, is fully operational,” Singh said. The Delhi Health Department issued an advisory on Friday, directing hospitals to keep all life-saving equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP machines and oxygen concentrators in working condition. It also instructed facilities to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

“All hospitals must report data daily to the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal,” the advisory read. “Dedicated staff should undergo refresher training, and hospitals must report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) to the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).”

Dr Aviral Mathur from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital noted the increase in infections linked to the JN.1 variant. “This strain spreads quickly, though most cases are mild,” he said. “Precaution is essential—wear masks in crowded spaces, practise hand hygiene, and stay updated with vaccinations.”

He urged citizens to avoid travel if feeling unwell and reminded the public of their role in protecting vulnerable individuals and reducing strain on healthcare services.

The resurgence in Delhi follows similar reports from other states. Gujarat registered 15 new cases on Thursday, while Haryana reported three cases in Gurugram and Faridabad. Kerala has seen 182 infections in May, and Karnataka currently has 16 active cases. Health officials continue to monitor the situation, with regular updates expected in the coming days.