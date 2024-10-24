Delhi records worst air quality in country as pollution levels soar

New Delhi: Delhi faced a significant deterioration in air quality on Wednesday, plunging into the ‘severe’ category across more areas than the previous day. A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital region, particularly during the morning and evening hours, compounding the already grim pollution situation.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded the highest 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the country, peaking at 364 by 4 PM. This was followed by Rajasthan’s Dausa at 316 and Ghaziabad at 305. The alarming readings from Delhi reflect a growing trend of severe air pollution as the winter months progress.

Specific areas in Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Vivek Vihar, recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday. This marks a concerning rise from Tuesday, when only Anand Vihar fell into this category. Overall, 24 areas across the capital were classified under ‘very poor’ conditions, with notable locations such as Dwarka, Rohini, IGI Airport, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reporting poor air quality. The PM2.5 levels—fine inhalable particles posing significant health risks were recorded at an alarming 157 micrograms per cubic metre in the evening. This figure starkly contrasts the acceptable annual standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre, highlighting the immediate danger posed to residents.

Delhi’s winter pollution is exacerbated by a combination of factors including low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, and increased moisture levels, which lead to pollution particles remaining suspended in the air. Health experts have reported a sharp increase in respiratory issues, with hospitals experiencing a 30-40 per cent rise in cases, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Arunesh Kumar, a senior consultant in respiratory medicine at Paras Health in Gurugram, noted: “We are seeing a sharp increase in respiratory cases... driven by worsening air pollution, with pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, and nitrogen dioxide getting trapped due to colder weather and stagnant air.”

The situation has prompted Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, to write to Chief Minister Atishi, emphasising that road dust is a significant contributor to the city’s air pollution. Saxena highlighted that around 36 per cent of pollution results from dust on the roads, primarily due to unprocessed construction and demolition waste. Amidst the turmoil, ruling AAP leaders have blamed neighbouring BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for contributing to the city’s pollution woes.

The primary contributors to Delhi’s pollution include transportation emissions, stubble burning, and dust pollution. The Centre’s Decision Support System for Air Quality Management estimates that transportation accounts for approximately 13.5 per cent of the city’s air pollution.

Experts warn that unless significant weather changes occur, the AQI may remain in the ‘severe’ category until at least mid-November, as temperatures have yet to drop significantly and wind speeds remain steady. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services indicated that without a strong western disturbance or snowfall in nearby regions, pollution levels are expected to rise as the temperature decreases.