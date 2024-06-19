Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

New Delhi: Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather office said.

The previous warmest night recorded in the city was in June, 2012 when the minimum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded the warmest night of this season at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

With no respite from heatwave conditions, hospitals in Delhi-NCR are seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and exhaustion. Doctors have advised the elderly and immuno-compromised patients to avoid stepping outdoors.

Last month, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had announced that the Delhi government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital.

According to a private water forecasting agency, Delhi may experience some relief from extreme heatwaves starting Wednesday.

On June 20, the city can expect light rainfall induced by a fresh western disturbance.