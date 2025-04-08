Delhi records season’s first heatwave

New Delhi: Delhi experienced its first heatwave of the year on Monday, with the mercury soaring to 40.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, marking an early start to extreme weather conditions in the capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that heatwave conditions were observed at three key locations — Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar — where temperatures climbed above 40 degrees Celsius. The Ridge and Ayanagar stations both recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius, while Palam and Lodhi Road followed closely with readings around 39 degrees Celsius.

“This is the first instance of a heatwave in Delhi this season. These conditions are expected to persist until April 9,” the IMD said in a bulletin. “From April 10, temperatures are likely to decline due to an approaching western disturbance.”

A yellow alert, which advises residents to stay cautious and protect themselves from heat exposure, has been extended for the next two days. The IMD’s advisory recommends using hats, umbrellas or cloth to cover the head, and wearing light, loose-fitting cotton garments.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology at Skymet Weather Services, noted, “Cloud cover and a fall in temperatures are likely from April 10 onwards as a western disturbance moves over northern India.”

IMD records show that Delhi typically sees the 40-degree Celsius mark breached in the latter half of April.

However, this year’s spike mirrors the early heatwave of 2022, when the city logged 41.6 degrees Celsius on April 8. In contrast, no heatwave was recorded in April last year or in 2023, although the 40-degree mark was briefly touched.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature hits at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains or shows a deviation of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius from the normal.

The humidity in the city on Monday varied between 45 per cent and 25 per cent through the day.

For Tuesday, clear skies and continued heatwave conditions have been forecast, with temperatures projected to range between 22 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 261 at 4 pm, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.